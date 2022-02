Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Cibinqo as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose disease wasn't adequately controlled with other treatments.Why did the FDA approve Cibinqo for moderate to severe eczema patients? And what could this mean for pharma stock Pfizer's revenue? Let's take a look at the clinical trial results for Cibinqo and the U.S. eczema market to address these two questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading