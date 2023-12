Could This News Derail Palantir's Incredible Rally?

In a rally punctuated by investors' excitement over the advent of truly useful artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) have nearly tripled so far in 2023.When the company unveiled its new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) product back in April, Palantir founder and CEO Alex Karp even mused that his "software and company were built for this moment." Wedbush analyst Dan Ives later called it the "Messi of AI" -- referring to soccer superstar Lionel Messi -- saying that Palantir "has built an AI fortress that is unmatched." But not everyone seems to agree. On Monday, Palantir stock fell 9.2% after William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma reiterated his bearish view on the AI analytics software provider, citing a potential issue with a notable upcoming contract renewal.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel