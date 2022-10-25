|
25.10.2022 12:30:00
Could This News from Pfizer Equal Billions for Moderna?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars of revenue from their coronavirus vaccines. The two companies dominate the market. But in recent times, investors have worried about vaccine revenue once the pandemic ends.While Pfizer has a vast portfolio of products across therapeutic areas, Moderna still depends on its coronavirus vaccine and booster for all of its revenue. Moderna's share performance reflects these concerns: The stock has dropped about 50% so far this year.But Pfizer recently said something that could signal more billion-dollar revenue -- not only for itself, but for rival Moderna. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
