Could This Opportunity Make Moderna a Hot Buy Again?

A big concern for investors looking to buy Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has been what the future holds for the business in the long run. While it has generated billions in revenue this year from its COVID-19 vaccine, sales from Spikevax will inevitably decline as concerns about the pandemic subside. The company is attempting to diversify, and it has multiple trials ongoing, which include testing vaccines for the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which could help the business offset some of the decline in revenue. And earlier this month, Moderna gave investors some exciting news that has made them more bullish on the stock.On Dec. 13, Moderna issued a press release stating that its personalized cancer vaccine candidate, mRNA-4157/V940, when used in combination with Merck's top-selling cancer drug, Keytruda, was effective in treating people with advanced melanoma. According to the data, it reduced the risk of death and recurrence by 44%. Continue reading