|
13.08.2022 11:49:00
Could This Passive Income Stock Be In Big Trouble?
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a pot real estate investment trust (REIT), a category that basically didn't exist before this company's initial public offering (IPO) in late 2016. From day one, the goal was to grow along with the fast-expanding marijuana sector. But nothing goes up or down in a straight line on Wall Street, and Innovative Industrial is facing the first real test of its business model. Here's what's going on and what could happen from here.When the California gold rush took place in the mid-1800s, some people went all in, hoping to strike it rich finding gold. Others sold the tools these gold prospectors would need as they mined their dreams. Selling the picks and shovels was a much more reliable business plan. That is really the logic behind what Innovative Industrial Properties is doing in the marijuana space, with the REIT owning the facilities used to grow cannabis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,90
|8,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.