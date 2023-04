Could This Rare-Disease Drug Candidate Become a Blockbuster?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and U.S.-based Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) have been working jointly on a drug candidate for treating a rare disease known as transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis polyneuropathy. The potential medication, eplontersen, recently showed positive results in a phase 3 clinical trial.What could this mean for AstraZeneca's sales if eplontersen is approved? Let's dig into the global ATTR amyloidosis market to find out.Transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis is a rare condition that gets progressively worse. In amyloidosis, abnormal proteins known as amyloids accumulate in the peripheral nerves and organs within the body, which can lead to nerve damage.