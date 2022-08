Could This Real Estate Partnership Save Zillow?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zillow (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), the largest online real estate listing platform, has been absolutely crushed this past year. After the company announced it was expecting to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in its failed attempt at iBuying last November, share prices fell 31% in two days. Followed shortly thereafter by the tech stock crash, Zillow sits down 66% today.Some investors were losing faith in a comeback for Zillow, but could its latest announcement for a partnership with its previous competitor, Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), be just what the company needs to save it?Continue reading