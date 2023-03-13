Could This Stock Be a Home Run for Patient Long-Term Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Homebuilders have been hit hard in the recent market downturn, as higher home prices and rising mortgage rates have made new homes far less affordable in the U.S. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, explains why he recently bought more shares and discusses the company with Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 8, 2023. Continue reading