Could This Stock Be the Biggest Winner of the Bear Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Believe it or not, there are some stocks that are actually up in 2022, particularly in the energy sector where rising oil prices have been a catalyst. However, one stock that could end up being an even bigger beneficiary of the 2022 bear market is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).To be sure, Berkshire hasn't been spared in the recent market volatility. While shares are slightly higher for the year, Berkshire is about 13% below its highs. But there are a few good reasons to believe Berkshire will emerge from this downturn a stronger company than ever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading