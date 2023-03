Could This Stock Become the Tesla of Its Industry?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes a company pioneers a brand-new technology, turning an industry on its head. Tesla did that to the automotive industry. After gas engines had been the standard for over a century, this newcomer showed that the future could be electric.The biotech industry could soon experience a Tesla-like moment. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) potentially offers a new way to treat disease. The stock has slid lower over the past few years, which could be an opportunity for investors to pounce on shares before an upcoming potential catalyst.Here is why CRISPR Therapeutics should at least be on your watch list today.Continue reading