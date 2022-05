Could This Stock's 9.9% Dividend Yield Be a Golden Ticket?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Differences in dividend yields can have a significant impact on your portfolio. If you were to invest $25,000 into the average stock in the S&P 500 that yields 1.4%, your annual dividend income would total $350. If instead, you invested in a stock that pays 5%, then your income would total $1,250.A stock that pays an even higher yield is Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). At 9.9%, the yield could bring in close to double the income you'd collect from a 5%-yielding stock. And although it looks too good to be true, its dividend may actually be safe.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading