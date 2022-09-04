|
Could This Travel Stock Be the Next Airbnb?
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) lists millions of vacation properties, long-term rentals, and adjacent experiences and services on its platform, and has become such a massive business that it has a $70 billion market cap even after this year's market plunge. Most investors can only wish they could have gotten in on such a disruptive industry leader early.Unfortunately, of course, nobody has a crystal ball that can predict "the next big thing" with accuracy. But sometimes, you can spot companies that show the signs.Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA), for example, looks as though it has Airbnb-like potential to dominate its part of the travel business, but it's still in a much earlier stage of growth. Here's a rundown of Vacasa's business, its growth opportunity, and what investors should keep in mind before considering opening a position in it.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
