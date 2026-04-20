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20.04.2026 06:30:00
Could This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Set You Up for Life?
The most promising opportunities in crypto rarely arrive with much fanfare. Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) is a case in point, as it's a project that spent its early months building a performance-grade decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetual futures -- a new type of financial contract that lets investors speculate on price movements -- while the market was chasing meme coins. It launched its native token in November 2024, and has since reached a market cap of $10.6 billion, all without taking a dollar of venture capital.But could buying it today set you up for life if you were willing to invest enough and hold it for long enough? Let's figure it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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