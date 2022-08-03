|
03.08.2022 13:55:00
Could This Unknown Stock Beat Moderna in 2023?
Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) might just be gearing up to steal coronavirus vaccine market share from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the next couple of years, making its investors wealthy in the process. The biotech's vaccine tablets could have a few advantages that Moderna's shots don't, including one in particular, that might be a public health holy grail at the moment.However, there's only a slim chance for the scrappy underdog biotech to beat out one of the industry's most imposing new players next year. Here's why.For Vaxart's stock to beat Moderna's next year, two things need to happen. First, its coronavirus vaccine pill will need to live up to its promise of being able to prevent people from getting infected. Second, it'll need to actually conclude its clinical trials and get regulators to assent to commercializing the pills. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
