Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Sure, having that talent could yield great results for your portfolio. But if it's not a skill you possess, fear not.There's another investment option you can fall back on that could be your ticket to growing serious long-term wealth. And if you're not convinced, consider this: It's such a viable investment that even billionaire Warren Buffett is a fan.Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds. Clearly, the man knows a thing or two about picking stocks, as evidenced by the billions of dollars he's managed to accrue in his lifetime. And so for him, choosing individual companies makes more sense.Continue reading