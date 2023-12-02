|
Could Tilray Brands Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of the world's largest cannabis companies, and if you're like most investors, that sounds like it means the possibility of outsized profits for shareholders. Now that it's making a serious play to conquer the craft beer market in the U.S. too, there's an even more serious chance that the stock could be a great wealth-builder, at least in theory.In practice, will this business be as lucrative for investors as its setup implies? Let's break that question down by first examining Tilray's ambitions, as well as its actual performance.Tilray has two main growth avenues in the coming years. The first is its traditional marijuana segment, which earned it $70 million in its fiscal Q1 ended Aug. 31 thanks to its sales in Canada and several European countries. The second is its alcohol segment, which operates in the U.S. and Canada. Sales of booze brought in $24 million in the same period. While the Canadian cannabis market is tapped out and saturated at the moment, implying higher costs of gaining market share, the company has so far been successful in gaining craft beer market share via acquisitions in the U.S., which could continue. And it also plans to enter the U.S. cannabis market when legalization proceeds at the federal level.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
