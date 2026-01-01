:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.01.2026 11:00:00
Could U.S. Antimony Be the Best Way to Play the Rising Demand for Antimony?
Antimony may not be on everyone's radar, but it's one of the most important commodities on the planet. It's a critical mineral that is used in semiconductors, which makes it a foundational piece of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.China is the main exporter of antimony, and the country has threatened to ban all exports of this critical resource. China opted against banning antimony exports after some pushback, but significant restrictions remain. It's anyone's guess whether China will ban antimony exports or push more severe restrictions in future years, but not everyone is sitting around and waiting to find out.U.S. Antimony (NYSEMKT: UAMY) is a hot mining stock that captured attention by gaining more than 900% during the past five years. The stock has cooled off a bit and is now up by about 190% in 2025. Its market cap is about $730 million, so it's still quite early for the stock. However, it's one of the most volatile stocks in the market. It's important to know this well before you buy, since any pullbacks may rattle investors who don't understand the opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%