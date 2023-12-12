|
12.12.2023 12:00:00
Could Uber Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Uber (NYSE: UBER) has underperformed the market since its IPO in May 2019. The mobility and delivery services company listed its shares at $45, and it stayed below that level throughout most of the following four years before finally rallying over the past few months to about $62 as of this writing. A $100,000 stake in its IPO would be worth roughly $138,000 today, while the same investment in an S&P 500 index fund would have grown to $160,000.Uber didn't initially impress investors -- it racked up steep losses, and its growth stalled out during the pandemic. However, its stabilizing post-pandemic growth, expanding margins, and improving profitability over the past year have brought back some bulls. Could Uber go on to generate millionaire-making gains from these levels?Image source: Uber.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
