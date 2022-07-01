Could UiPath Become the Next Microsoft?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Robotic software start-up UiPath (NYSE: PATH) made its market debut in 2021 to great fanfare. The company was growing its sales at a torrid pace, and its tools that help automate redundant tasks have a lot of potential as organizations look for ways to increase their employee efficiency. But the market has turned against UiPath, and shares have sagged 73% since becoming available for public trading. That doesn't diminish the company's long-term prospects, though. Business is still expanding at a brisk pace, and UiPath is flush with cash to help it maximize its potential. It's a position that a very young Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) found itself in during the late 1980s after it had its initial public offering (IPO). Could UiPath turn things around and eventually become a software titan? UiPath makes software-based robotics products, a niche within IT called robotic process automation (RPA). Software is a fantastic tool for increasing efficiency in the workplace, and RPA in particular helps with automation of redundant tasks -- things like filling out forms with basic information and collecting and organizing data.Continue reading