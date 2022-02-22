|
22.02.2022 15:03:00
Could Unity Software Become the Next Apple?
Unity Software (NYSE: U) stock has shot up impressively since Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) announcement in October 2021 that it would be betting big on the metaverse, a three-dimensional virtual world where people would be able to learn, play, socialize, and collaborate in real-time.Shares of Unity jumped 35% in the space of just three weeks following Meta's announcement on Oct. 28, 2021, before a sell-off in tech stocks threw its hot rally out of gear. However, savvy investors should focus on the bigger picture. Unity could win big from the metaverse, since it provides a platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!