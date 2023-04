Could Unity Software Experience a Magnificent Rally in a Nasdaq Bull Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market since March 2022. Concerns about rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors away from the tech-heavy index of over 3,000 stocks and toward more conservative investments.The index has made several efforts to recover since that time and nearly reached the cusp of the 20% sustained gain necessary for a new bull market to start. If the bulls eventually do rush back (and they always have before), a lot of battered tech stocks could experience magnificent rallies.Could Unity Software (NYSE: U), which lost more than 80% of its value since hitting its all-time high on Nov. 18, 2021, be one of those comeback plays? Let's review its business model, its near-term challenges, and its valuations to decide.Continue reading