|
06.04.2023 11:15:00
Could Unity Software Experience a Magnificent Rally in a Nasdaq Bull Market?
The Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market since March 2022. Concerns about rising interest rates and other macro headwinds drove investors away from the tech-heavy index of over 3,000 stocks and toward more conservative investments.The index has made several efforts to recover since that time and nearly reached the cusp of the 20% sustained gain necessary for a new bull market to start. If the bulls eventually do rush back (and they always have before), a lot of battered tech stocks could experience magnificent rallies.Could Unity Software (NYSE: U), which lost more than 80% of its value since hitting its all-time high on Nov. 18, 2021, be one of those comeback plays? Let's review its business model, its near-term challenges, and its valuations to decide.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!