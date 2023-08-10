|
10.08.2023 12:40:00
Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Biotech company Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has made for a solid investment over the past decade, more than quadrupling in value during that period. The stock generated fantastic returns for investors and this year it's also up around 20% as there's still ample bullishness around the business. The company is a leader in cystic fibrosis treatments with an eye for more growth and diversification in the long run.Does Vertex have the potential to be a millionaire-making investment going forward?The challenge for Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be to keep its growth rate strong. For the quarter ending June 30, the company's sales totaled $2.5 billion and were up 14% year over year. That revenue comes mainly from cystic fibrosis products, specifically Trikafta/Kaftrio, which generated over $2.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!