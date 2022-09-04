|
04.09.2022 16:00:00
Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a rapidly growing healthcare company that offers products which help treat patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It's also moving beyond that and into other areas to diversify its business. With multiple drugs in its portfolio and more approvals that could be on the way, the stock possesses lots of growth potential.It's no wonder Vertex has been beating the markets this year. Its shares are up 27% while the S&P 500 has declined 16%. There's no doubt that Vertex has a bright future ahead, but can it generate the type of returns you need to retire a millionaire?If you're saving for retirement, then there are multiple factors that will dictate whether you can get to $1 million: how many investing years you have left, how much you invest today, and what your average growth rate will be.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
