|
30.09.2023 13:58:00
Could Viatris Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
If you're investing $25,000 in your stock portfolio, then getting that investment to be worth $1 million over time is no simple task. Odds are, you'll have to wait decades for that investment to grow 40 times its original value, while also likely outperforming the market consistently over that timeframe. In order to build such a portfolio, you'll need to invest in businesses with strong prospects for continued growth. It's hard enough to find a stock that can do well over the next few years, but it's expressly more difficult to find a stock that will do well over the next couple of decades. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a relatively new healthcare company that came into existence in 2020 after biopharmaceutical company Mylan merged with Pfizer's off-patent (or generic pharma) Upjohn segment. It makes both branded and generic drugs. The company pays a dividend that yields 5%. It has been slimming down its operations to become leaner, and it has recently launched an eye care business. But does this stock have what it takes to take your investment and turn it into $1 million or more?Let's start with the positives. First, Viatris has a diverse business. It makes products that are used by patients in 165 countries. The company makes products in many different therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, immunology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and others. That means there are plenty of opportunities for the business to expand its product line and grow in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viatris Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.08.23
|Ausblick: Viatris informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Viatris legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.23
|3 Reasons to Buy Viatris Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Viatris Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viatris Inc Registered Shs
|9,47
|4,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.