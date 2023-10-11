|
11.10.2023 12:15:00
Could Visa Be the Next Company to Join the Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Club?
A trillion dollars isn't as insurmountable a market cap goal as it used to be. We now have seven companies -- excluding state-run organizations -- that have achieved market capitalizations of $1 trillion after Nvidia shares rocketed higher earlier this summer. Tesla and Meta Platforms now have market capitalizations of less then $1 trillion, but have passed that milestone previously, while Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet have been consistently above $1 trillion for years now. These dynamic technology stocks have crushed the market in recent years, providing life-changing returns for many of their long-term investors. But what about the next stock that might join the trillion-dollar club? This is perhaps a more valuable question for investors to consider. You don't make money owning a stock based on what it has done in the past. I think payments network operator Visa (NYSE: V) is the most likely company to join the trillion-dollar market cap club within the next few years. Here's why. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|7,14%
|Visa Inc.
|224,25
|0,36%