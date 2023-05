Could Visa Stock Make You Richer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A common caveat within the investing community is as follows: "Past performance is not a guarantee of future results." This is certainly true to a large degree. But it is also a fact that winning stocks tend to keep winning, so long as their fundamentals hold up.A $10,000 investment in the payments processor Visa (NYSE: V) made 10 years ago would now be worth at just shy of $60,000 with dividends reinvested. This is almost twice as much as the $32,000 the S&P 500 index would have returned over the same period for the same investment amount and dividends reinvested.And assessing the company's fundamentals and valuation, Visa is arguably positioned to continue crushing the S&P 500 index in the years ahead. Let's lay out the case for this argument. Continue reading