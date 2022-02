Could Walmart Be a Winning Metaverse Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A series of trademark applications filed by retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have garnered attention from investors and fueled tremendous speculation about the company's own foray into the much-hyped metaverse.In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool.com contributors Trevor Jennewine, Rachel Warren, and Danny Vena discuss a recent report by CNBC about Walmart's potential presence in the metaverse. They also share their thoughts on metaverse opportunities for other companies in the years ahead. Continue reading