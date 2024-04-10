|
10.04.2024 09:55:00
Could Walmart Stock Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030?
Big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is worth close to a $500 billion valuation right now. It's one of the most valuable companies in the world, and it's still eyeing a lot more growth in the future. While it may seem like the already-large retailer may be running out of room to grow, that couldn't be further from the truth. The big question, however, is whether it can make for a top-growth stock and potentially double in value by 2030.Walmart's business is already massive. For the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2024, the company generated an incredible $648.1 billion in revenue. In a span of three years, its top line has risen by 16%, while the bottom line has improved by 15% to $15.5 billion. While that may seem underwhelming for this to be a true growth stock, some catalysts could accelerate Walmart's future growth rate:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walmart
|08.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
