Could Warner Bros. Discovery Become the Next Netflix?

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) finally started trading independently on April 11 after being spun off from AT&T (NYSE: T).This brand new company was created after AT&T decided to spin off WarnerMedia -- the assets it acquired from its takeover of Time Warner in 2018 -- and merge the business with Discovery. AT&T's shareholders received a new 0.24 share of WBD for each share of AT&T they held.As a subsidiary of AT&T, WarnerMedia struggled to catch up to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and the other streaming video leaders. But by spinning off WarnerMedia and merging it with Discovery -- a fellow underdog in the streaming race -- AT&T believed it could create a more streamlined media company that wasn't beholden to its legacy telecom business.Continue reading