Could Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Agree on Buying This Growth Stock?

Because of her aggressive and continued investment in some of the market's hottest and most controversial growth stocks, Cathie Wood is one of the most discussed investors of the last few years. With her company, ARK Invest, Wood's distinctive approach to investing leads her to buy shares of businesses that other heavyweights likely wouldn't touch -- especially the guru of value investing, Warren Buffett.For example, Ginkgo Bioworks, (NYSE: DNA) a biotech that focuses on providing manufacturing services to other biotechs, accounts for around 2.6% of Wood's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF, (NYSEMKT: ARKK). That suggests she feels positive about its future performance.And while it's quite unlikely that Warren Buffett would opt to buy Ginkgo stock today as part of his holdings with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), there are a few reasons why he might eventually be interested in it. Let's discuss how and why these two investors of such different temperaments could eventually come to agree on this up-and-coming biotech stock. Continue reading