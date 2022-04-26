|
26.04.2022 11:52:00
Could Warren Buffett Be Booted As Berkshire Hathaway Chairman?
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) go hand in hand. It's hard to think about one without the other.However, Berkshire shareholders will vote on a proposal at the company's annual meeting this weekend that would take a step toward reducing Buffett's role. The National Legal and Policy Center wants to replace Buffett with an independent chairman of the board of directors. Could Buffett really be booted as Berkshire Hathaway's chairman? Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!