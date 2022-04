Could Warren Buffett Be Booted As Berkshire Hathaway Chairman?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) go hand in hand. It's hard to think about one without the other.However, Berkshire shareholders will vote on a proposal at the company's annual meeting this weekend that would take a step toward reducing Buffett's role. The National Legal and Policy Center wants to replace Buffett with an independent chairman of the board of directors. Could Buffett really be booted as Berkshire Hathaway 's chairman? Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading