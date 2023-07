Could Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Beat Meta and Tesla in Joining the $1 Trillion Club?

Tech rules. There are currently only five companies that list their shares on U.S. stock exchanges with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Four of the five are squarely in the technology sector. Some lump Amazon into the consumer cyclical sector. But at its core, Amazon is all about technology.Two other stocks with technology credentials are knocking at the door along with the big five. Meta Platforms ' (NASDAQ: META) market cap stands close to $810 billion, while Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is even closer with a market cap of $915 billion.But there's a decidedly non-tech contender that's practically nipping at their heels. Could Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) beat Meta and Tesla in joining the $1 trillion club?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel