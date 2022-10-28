|
28.10.2022 15:30:00
Could Wayfair Be One of the Best Stocks of 2023?
Wayfair (NYSE: W) can definitely compete for the title of worst stock to own of 2022. Its value has plunged more than 80% this year, and shares are trading a good deal lower than they were prior to the pandemic, even though sales are a good deal higher.Investors are clearly unenthused. Is Wayfair a well-run company that has been affected by outside forces? Or has its model run dry? If the company demonstrates progress next year, its stock could seriously soar higher.Wayfair is an online furniture retailer with $12.65 billion in trailing 12-month sales. It works primarily as a dropship company, which means that it doesn't actually buy inventory and resell it. Rather, it uses its website as a platform for furniture manufacturers to feature their products, and when a sales goes through, Wayfair ships the product from the warehouse to the customer.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
