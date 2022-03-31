|
Could Wingstop Be the Next Domino's Pizza?
Before the pandemic, the four largest pizza chains controlled 43% of the $44 billion market. Of those, Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stands out. The company has ridden a franchise model and an embrace of technology to a 1,000% gain in its stock over the last decade. But can the same approach work for chicken wings?Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is betting on it. The company says it is in the flavor business, not the wing business. But it has parlayed Americans' growing love of chicken into a 300% gain in the stock since going public in 2015. The similarities to Domino's lead me to believe there could be more growth ahead. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
