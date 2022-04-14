|
14.04.2022 12:36:00
Could You Retire on a $65,000 Nest Egg? Some Americans Might Have To
You'll often hear that building savings for retirement is important since you can't plan to retire on Social Security alone. But some Americans may be falling glaringly short in that regard.The median retirement-plan balance for Americans of all ages is a mere $65,000. That's according to the latest Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, which was able to analyze data for 2019.To be fair, the stock market has seen some impressive gains between 2019 and present day, even accounting for a series of recent sell-offs. So there's a good chance that that $65,000 median balance actually sells savers a bit short.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
