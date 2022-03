Could You Retire on Shiba Inu Alone?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a meme-based cryptocurrency created to be a "Dogecoin killer." Debuted in August of 2020, SHIB coins have experienced a meteoric rise in price since they began circulating. In fact, early adopters who invested $100 upon Shiba Inu's release would have ended up with $3.21 million by mid-February of 2022. If you've seen these impressive gains, you might be interested in putting some money in yourself. In fact, you may even be wondering if it's possible for a Shiba Inu investment to grow enough to fully fund your retirement. Unfortunately, this plan is unlikely to pan out for two key reasons. Continue reading