Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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25.03.2026 02:15:00
Could Your Part-Time Job in Retirement Trigger a Social Security Penalty in 2026?
If you have reached your full retirement age, you can collect Social Security and work without any impact on your Social Security check. That's the good news. The bad news is that anyone younger than their full retirement age has to consider how earnings from working will affect their Social Security check. Here's what you need to know to get started.It is important to know that the Social Security Administration only looks at work that you do for others (or yourself if you are self-employed) when considering the impact on your Social Security check. Other income, such as interest, dividends, pensions, and annuities, doesn't count. So you are really only concerned with the size of your paycheck.As noted, if you have reached your full retirement age, your earnings from work will have no impact on your Social Security check. The problem is if you are younger, meaning you started collecting Social Security early. The earliest you can claim Social Security is 62. For most people, between age 62 and the month you turn 67 in the year you reach full retirement age is when you need to worry. That said, the math is slightly different in the year you reach full retirement age.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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