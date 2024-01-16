|
16.01.2024 13:15:00
Could Zoom Video Communications Become the Next Microsoft?
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has taken investors on a wild ride since its initial public offering (IPO). The video conferencing company went public at $36 on April 18, 2019, and its stock soared to its all-time high of $568.34 on Oct. 19, 2020.But today, Zoom's stock trades at $70 -- so a $1,000 investment would have grown to nearly $15,800 before shrinking back to just over $1,900. The bulls initially rushed to Zoom as its growth accelerated throughout the pandemic, but they hastily retreated as it lost momentum in a post-pandemic market and rising rates popped its bubbly valuations.
