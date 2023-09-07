Councils going bust, schools crumbling, the NHS in crisis: the answer is more tax | Larry Elliott

|
07.09.2023 07:00:17
Labour can raise £50bn from the wealthy to pay for public services without introducing a new one-off wealth taxSchools at risk of falling down. Councils going bust. If ever there were any doubts that the Tories are on course to be booted out at the next election, then the events of the past few days have surely dispelled them. The government is a shambles and needs to be put out of its misery.As with any party that has been in power a long time, past policy errors have started to become glaringly apparent. There are specific reasons why Birmingham council has run into problems, but it is far from alone. Councils are in financial difficulties – and have been forced into risky money-making schemes – because they have been starved of cash since 2010. In the years of austerity that have followed, repairing schools has not been a priority.Larry Elliott is a Guardian columnist
