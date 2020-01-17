Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Change to Counsel Global Small Cap

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced that effective on or about April 17, 2020, Counsel Global Small Cap (the "Fund") will change from having three sub-advisors to two. The Fund currently has three mandates: Canada, U.S., and international. After the change, the U.S. and international mandates will be combined into one global ex-Canada mandate sub-advised by Wasatch Global Investors. Mackenzie Financial Corporation will continue to sub-advise the Canada mandate.

Counsel Global Small Cap is an underlying fund to Counsel Conservative Portfolio, Counsel Balanced Portfolio, Counsel Growth Portfolio, and Counsel All Equity Portfolio.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.9 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2019, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

SOURCE Investment Planning Counsel