COUNTRY LEGEND STONEY EDWARDS' SIX ALBUMS MAKE STREAMING DEBUT, CAPPING OFF BLACK MUSIC MONTH

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoney Edwards' personal story filled with the struggle, grit, courage and heart is what has long been the basis for songs that have shaped country music. He was among the early black country music artists to find success and the first black country singer-songwriter signed to Capitol Nashville in the 1970s. With 2022 marking the 25th year since his passing, UMG Nashville/UMe concludes Black Music Month and honors Stoney Edwards with the streaming debut of all six of his acclaimed 1971-1976 Capitol Records' albums. Down Home In The Country, A Country Singer, Stoney Edwards, She's My Rock, Mississippi You're On My Mind and Blackbird have been remastered from original analog tapes.

Stoney Edwards had 15 charting singles across his six Capitol Records albums and two top-20 hits "She's My Rock" and "Mississippi You're On My Mind," available to stream/download here: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream

Although his country music career began later in life, Stoney Edwards brought classic twang to his deeply personal lyrics such as "last night a two dollar toy made a million dollar daddy out of me," the opening track and his first single, "A Two Dollar Toy," from his debut album, A Country Singer. Also from his debut, "A Few of the Reasons" is a romantic ode with "Your love was there when everything else was gone…."

Hailed by critics from Nashville to London, The Nashville Scene praised him as "A wonderful country vocalist and a highly entertaining songwriter who tirelessly beat the bushes on Music Row in the early and mid-'70s. His style interspersed bits of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams with his deep, coarse, yet ingratiating delivery." The Guardian stated, "the former trucker's recordings were regarded as crying-into-your-beer classics.…" In addition, country stalwart Billy Ray Cyrus, who narrated a new video about Stoney Edwards, said "I was captivated and mesmerized by this story. He opened the door for so many great talents to follow their dreams in country music. "

Discover Stoney Edwards, HERE: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream

Stoney Edwards — Down Home In The Country [Digital]

Dixie Boy

Mama's Old Quilt

Saturday Night

Our Garden of Love

Good To Have You Home

You'll Remember Me

Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt

The Fishing Song

Odd-job Dollar-Bill Man

Don't Be Angry

Stoney Edwards — A Country Singer [Digital]

Poor Folks Stick Together

A Two Dollar Toy

An Old Mules Hip

Bring Home a Bottle

Mama's Love

The Cute Little Waitress

Something New and Different

I Bought the Shoes that Just Walked Out on Me

A Few of the Reasons

You Stayed Long Enough (To Make Me Love You)

Stoney Edwards — Stoney Edwards [Digital]

All She Made of Me

Daddy Did His Best

She Believed in Me

A Kingdom I Call Home

Tell Me That You Love Me

What Made You Change You're Mind

You Can't Call Yourself Country

Why Don't You Go Home

I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Today

I Won't Make it Through The Day

Stoney Edwards — She's My Rock [Digital]

You're Still a Believer

Sunshine Feeling

She's Helping Me get Over You

Fishin' Song

Two Dollar Toy

She's My Rock

I've Got Mine

Honky Tonk Heaven

You Stayed Long Enough

Something New And Different

Stoney Edwards — Mississippi You're On Mind [Digital]

Mississippi You're On My Mind

Hank and Lefty Raised My Country Soul

The Cute Little Waitress

We Sure Danced Us Some Good Uns

Jeweldene Turner (The World Needs To Hear You Sing)

Rollin' In Your Sweet Sunshine

We're Learning How To Smile Again

She's My Rock

A Two Dollar Toy

Summer Melodies

Stoney Edwards — Blackbird [Digita l]

I Want (The Real Thing)

Yankee Lady

Holdin' To Myself

Blackbird (Hold Your Head High)

Pickin' Wildflowers

Love Still Makes The World Go Round

Head Bootlegger Man

July 12, 1939

Don't Give Up On Me

Bird On A Wire

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/country-legend-stoney-edwards-six-albums-make-streaming-debut-capping-off-black-music-month-301577208.html

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises