Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 19:58:00

COUNTRY LEGEND STONEY EDWARDS' SIX ALBUMS MAKE STREAMING DEBUT, CAPPING OFF BLACK MUSIC MONTH

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoney Edwards' personal story filled with the struggle, grit, courage and heart is what  has long been the basis for songs that have shaped country music. He was among the early black country music artists to find success and the first black country singer-songwriter signed to Capitol Nashville in the 1970s. With 2022 marking the 25th year since his passing, UMG Nashville/UMe concludes Black Music Month and honors Stoney Edwards with the streaming debut of all six of his acclaimed 1971-1976 Capitol Records' albums. Down Home In The Country, A Country Singer, Stoney Edwards, She's My Rock, Mississippi You're On My Mind and Blackbird have been remastered from original analog tapes.

Stoney Edwards

Stoney Edwards had 15 charting singles across his six Capitol Records albums and two top-20 hits "She's My Rock" and "Mississippi You're On My Mind," available to stream/download here: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream

Although his country music career began later in life, Stoney Edwards brought classic twang to his deeply personal lyrics such as "last night a two dollar toy made a million dollar daddy out of me," the opening track and his first single, "A Two Dollar Toy," from his debut album, A Country Singer. Also from his debut, "A Few of the Reasons" is a romantic ode with "Your love was there when everything else was gone…."

Hailed by critics from Nashville to London, The Nashville Scene praised him as "A wonderful country vocalist and a highly entertaining songwriter who tirelessly beat the bushes on Music Row in the early and mid-'70s. His style interspersed bits of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams with his deep, coarse, yet ingratiating delivery." The Guardian stated, "the former trucker's recordings were regarded as crying-into-your-beer classics.…" In addition, country stalwart Billy Ray Cyrus, who narrated a new video about Stoney Edwards, said "I was captivated and mesmerized by this story. He opened the door for so many great talents to follow their dreams in country music. "

Discover Stoney Edwards, HERE: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream

Stoney Edwards — Down Home In The Country [Digital]

  • Dixie Boy
  • Mama's Old Quilt
  • Saturday Night
  • Our Garden of Love
  • Good To Have You Home
  • You'll Remember Me
  • Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt
  • The Fishing Song
  • Odd-job Dollar-Bill Man
  • Don't Be Angry

    • Stoney Edwards — A Country Singer [Digital]

  • Poor Folks Stick Together
  • A Two Dollar Toy
  • An Old Mules Hip
  • Bring Home a Bottle
  • Mama's Love
  • The Cute Little Waitress
  • Something New and Different
  • I Bought the Shoes that Just Walked Out on Me
  • A Few of the Reasons
  • You Stayed Long Enough (To Make Me Love You)

    • Stoney Edwards — Stoney Edwards [Digital]

  • All She Made of Me
  • Daddy Did His Best
  • She Believed in Me
  • A Kingdom I Call Home
  • Tell Me That You Love Me
  • What Made You Change You're Mind
  • You Can't Call Yourself Country
  • Why Don't You Go Home
  • I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Today
  • I Won't Make it Through The Day

    • Stoney Edwards — She's My Rock [Digital]

  • You're Still a Believer
  • Sunshine Feeling
  • She's Helping Me get Over You
  • Fishin' Song
  • Two Dollar Toy
  • She's My Rock
  • I've Got Mine
  • Honky Tonk Heaven
  • You Stayed Long Enough
  • Something New And Different

    • Stoney Edwards — Mississippi You're On Mind [Digital]

  • Mississippi You're On My Mind
  • Hank and Lefty Raised My Country Soul
  • The Cute Little Waitress
  • We Sure Danced Us Some Good Uns
  • Jeweldene Turner (The World Needs To Hear You Sing)
  • Rollin' In Your Sweet Sunshine
  • We're Learning How To Smile Again
  • She's My Rock
  • A Two Dollar Toy
  • Summer Melodies

    • Stoney Edwards — Blackbird [Digital]

  • I Want (The Real Thing)
  • Yankee Lady
  • Holdin' To Myself
  • Blackbird (Hold Your Head High)
  • Pickin' Wildflowers
  • Love Still Makes The World Go Round
  • Head Bootlegger Man
  • July 12, 1939
  • Don't Give Up On Me
  • Bird On A Wire

    • Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/country-legend-stoney-edwards-six-albums-make-streaming-debut-capping-off-black-music-month-301577208.html

    SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street mit positiven Vorzeichen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Auch der DAX muss zur Wochenmitte Einbußen verkraften. Die US-amerikanischen Börsen zeigen sich heute in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien schlossen am Mittwoch tiefer.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen