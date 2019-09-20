County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Center Hosts a Hurricane Relief Drive for Hurricane Dorian Survivors in The Bahamas

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Center, a provider of top-quality chiropractic care in South Florida, has partnered with The Dinthill Technical High School Alumni Association of Florida to hold a Hurricane Relief Drive for storm survivors in the Bahamas throughout the month of September.

In an effort to support people impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Bahamian Islands as a category 5 storm, donations will be accepted at all County Line Chiropractic locations across South Florida.

County Line Chiropractic has stated the following items are needed:

Canned food

Water

Toiletries

Clean clothing

Clean bedding/linens

Donations will be accepted at all of County Line Chiropractic's five South Florida locations:

Miami Gardens : 21309 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33169

: 21309 NW 2nd Ave., 33169 North Miami Beach : 1857 NE Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach, FL 33179

: 1857 NE Miami Gardens Dr., 33179 Plantation : 199 SR 7, Plantation, FL 33317

: 199 SR 7, 33317 Pembroke Pines : 6820 Dykes Rd., Southwest Ranches, FL 33331

: 6820 Dykes Rd., 33331 Lauderhill : 5425 N University Dr., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33351

With an overall mission to help people find pain relief through natural recovery, the South Florida chiropractic provider, County Line Chiro, strongly believes in providing support relief to the Bahamian storm survivors in any way they can and is proud to partner with the Dinthill Alumni Association and non-profit organization.

The County Line Chiropractic team and The Dinthill Technical High School Alumni Association (Florida Charter) appreciate each donation and encourage people in the local community to spread the word of their Hurricane Dorian Relief Drive to all family and friends. With the help and donations of everyone in the South Florida community, County Line Chiropractic hopes to make a difference. #BahamasStrong

More About County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Center:

Since 1986, County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Center has been helping the South Florida community find pain relief through natural recovery. For more information, visit the County Line Chiropractic website at https://www.countylinechiro.com or call 888-742-6324 to schedule an appointment.

