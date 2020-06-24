County Line Chiropractic's Lauderhill Chiropractor Dr. Vivian Solivan Answers Common Health Questions on YouTube Channel

LAUDERHILL, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People curious about chiropractic medicine can now find the answers to a number of common questions on County Line Chiropractic's YouTube channel. Dr. Vivian Solivan, one of County Line Chiropractic's practitioners, helps answer common health questions.

County Line Chiropractic has six locations in the South Florida area, including the Lauderhill office, where Dr. Solivan practices. Located at 5425 N. University Drive, this chiropractic office helps patients of all kinds, whether they are suffering with pain from a car accident, workplace incident, or want to learn the overall importance of chiropractic care.

Dr. Solivan has a Bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Puerto Rico at Cayey, as well as a Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine from the Logan University College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Missouri. With many years of experience, Dr. Solivan provides insightful information on County Line's YouTube channel in order to clear up some of the most common misconceptions and mysteries surrounding chiropractic care.

With video titles like "The Importance of Chiropractic and Our Process," as well as a special video where subscribers can learn more about Dr. Solivan herself and her views on chiropractic care, this YouTube channel explains the details of chiropractic medicine, reveals its importance in daily life, and corrects some of the most common misconceptions. Both current and future patients can uncover the answers to their questions in Dr. Solivan's videos, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/countylinechiro.

More About County Line Chiropractic

County Line Chiropractic Medical & Rehab has focused on providing effective and non-invasive wellness services for South Florida patients since 1986 with a team of experienced chiropractors. Their mission to help patients find quick and long-term pain relief through natural recovery is the focus of all six locations in Lauderhill, North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Pembroke Pines, Plantation and East Fort Lauderdale.

