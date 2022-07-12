Coupa Expands Across Latin America

Three new offices across the region reflect a growing demand for business spend management

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced the opening of three new offices this month in Latin America – Mexico City, São Paulo, and Bogotá – the first offices for the company in the region.

The new offices will be located in the main cities of Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, the three largest countries in Latin America (LATAM) by population and which share some of the highest GDPs in the region. The new offices build on the investment and momentum of Coupa in the LATAM market and will allow Coupa to have a greater impact on employees and customers.

"Our growth across Latin America is exhilarating. We're excited to provide these new spaces for our Coupa community to collaborate and grow," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa. "We've seen a huge shift occurring in the region – companies are primed for transformation. They're ready to harness business spend management to break old bonds and reach new levels of success, becoming more profitable and purposeful."

Technology advancements have been accelerating, especially in the wake of COVID-19 as businesses were forced to accelerate digitization, and there is a strong opportunity for Coupa growth in the market. Especially as large-scale disruptions and geopolitical tensions continue, many companies are assessing the benefits of bringing their supply chains and operations closer to home.

Companies around the globe and in LATAM continue to face uncertainty with inflation, market challenges, supply chain disruptions, and the increasing focus on growth, sustainability, and supply-chain success adds extra pressure. Coupa's unified BSM platform empowers companies to deliver maximum value to every stakeholder.

Customers including Agrosavia, Grupo Bios, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, Coppel, Grupo Herdez, Pernod Ricard, and Tecnologico de Monterrey are all evidence of the growing demand for a unified BSM platform in LATAM.

For example, Grupo Herdez, one of Mexico's foremost food companies distributing some 500 food and beverage products. The company turned to Coupa to help them overcome legacy processes and minimize operational disruptions.

"With Coupa and Community.ai we have been able to stay agile and change rapidly in the face of unexpected events, enabling us to keep operations running without disruption," said Javier Vicente Carnevali Penella, chief procurement officer for Grupo Herdez. "We are excited to see Coupa expanding its footprint in Latin America and are eager for what the growth of the Coupa Community will provide for us all."

Coupa will also open an office in Johannesburg this month and recently opened doors in Dubai this past January.

With an eager and large workforce of young professionals, Coupa is excited to grow its workforce with bright new minds who are driven and aligned with our core values. Coupa continues to hire in the region to meet the growing demand for BSM.

