Coupa Named a Leader in Collaborative Supply Networks Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced today that Forrester Research named Coupa a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022.

The new report evaluated solutions from the 15 most significant providers across 25 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria.

"With all the disruptions happening in Supply Chain, businesses are increasingly looking for ways to quickly assess alternatives, collaborate with their suppliers, and balance trade-offs to achieve desired business results. We're honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in Collaborative Supply Networks," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president for products at Coupa.

"Working closely with our Business Spend Management community, we are rapidly co-innovating our platform, helping businesses around the globe collaborate, mitigate risk, and make supply chain decisions smarter and faster with the power of our community.ai insights," Hammoud added.

Through Coupa's comprehensive Business Spend Management Platform, companies leverage real-time insights and experiences from our global customer and supplier base to maximize supply chain collaboration. Community.AI – Coupa's AI-based insights intelligence engine – provides company-specific prescriptions at the point of decision making, resulting in agile, resilient, and sustainable supply chain networks.

"Coupa applies AI to aggregated data collected across its customers' US$3.6 trillion procurement spend to manage supplier performance & risk," Forrester wrote. "[Coupa] plans further extension of AI based anomaly detection and corrective action together with extensions to its AI based, multi-model freight pricing."

The Forrester report states that Coupa's current offering demonstrated strengths in identification and authentication of network participants, connectivity options, attributes and ratings, architecture, supply network optimization, portfolio cohesion, and internationalization.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

