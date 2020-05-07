07.05.2020 15:25:00

Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website (http://investors.coupa.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that connects our global community of customers with more than five million suppliers around the world. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-announces-date-of-fiscal-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301054528.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

