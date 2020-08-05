+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
05.08.2020 15:25:00

Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website (http://investors.coupa.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

 

