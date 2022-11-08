08.11.2022 15:25:00

Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website (http://investors.coupa.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

About Coupa Software
Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-announces-date-of-fiscal-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-conference-call-301670808.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coupa Software Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coupa Software Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coupa Software Inc Registered Shs 43,24 -0,18% Coupa Software Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen