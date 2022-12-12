|
Coupa Software To Be Taken Private By Thoma Bravo In $8.0 Bln Deal; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Coupa Software (COUP) agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, for an enterprise value of $8.0 billion.
The transaction includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).
In Monday pre-market trade, COUP was trading at $75.48 up $13.39 or 21.57%.
Under the terms of the agreement, Coupa shareholders will receive $81.00 per share in cash, which represents a 77% premium to Coupa's closing stock price on November 22, 2022, the last full trading day prior to media reports regarding a possible sale transaction involving the company.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Upon completion of the transaction, Coupa's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. The company will continue to operate under the Coupa name and brand.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coupa Software Inc Registered Shs
|74,51
|23,63%
