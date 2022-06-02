02.06.2022 15:25:00

Coupa Software to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:

BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 9:30 am PT (12:30 pm ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

46th Nasdaq Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software
Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

